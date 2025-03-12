Assembly passes goods & services tax bill

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: The state Assembly on Tuesday passed the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Patra Authority Bill, 2025.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the tax & excise portfolio, had presented the bills on 6 March.

The AP Arun Parivar Patra Authority Bill aims to create a legal structure for effective governance and to ensure systematic delivery of public welfare services to the Arunachal Pradesh scheduled tribes. The minimum documents required are Aadhaar card, proof of residence, and basic family details. The state will facilitate direct benefit transfer under all government-sponsored schemes through this bill.