Health dept inks MoUs to strengthen healthcare services

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has inked two memorandums of understanding with private bodies to strengthen healthcare services in the state, officials said.

The MoUs were signed between the health department and representatives of Hans Foundation and the SELCO Foundation here on Monday, in the presence of Health Minister Biyuram Wahge.

Hans Foundation will provide technical and operational support for upgrading 14 health and wellness centres, and six public health centres, the minister said.

“It is a significant step towards enhancing healthcare services in Arunachal Pradesh,” Wahge said.

The department also signed an MoU with SELCO Foundation to install solar power panels at 572 health centres across the state, the officials said.

According to the agreement, an investment of nearly Rs 18 crore, supported by IKEA Foundation of Netherlands and other partners, will be made to provide reliable,uninterrupted power supply for critical medical services.

As a result of the intervention, over 1,126 kWp of solar energy will be added, thereby mitigating emissions of 17,000 tonnes of Co2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) over a 20-year period, they said.

The minister said it will directly impact the lives of 12 lakh people across the state, ensuring reliable lighting, cooling and critical services such as childcare, immunisation and diagnostics.

It will go a long way in creating better working conditions for around 3,000 staffers deployed in remote health facilities, he said. (PTI)