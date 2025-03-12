GoAP has launched key reforms to propel state towards greater development: CM

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has launched key reforms across various sectors to propel the state towards greater development, Chief Minister Pema Khandu told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Participating in the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, Khandu said that the government’s vision is reflected in the speech, outlining a long-term roadmap for a ‘Vikshit Arunachal’ by 2047.

Governor KT Parnaik delivered his customary address on 6 March, marking the start of the five-day budget session.

“The progress Arunachal has witnessed in the past nine years is the result of collective efforts by legislators and stakeholders, working in the spirit of ‘Team Arunachal’. With a clean ideology and commitment, nothing is impossible,” Khandu said.

Highlighting achievements, he noted a 251 percent rise in rural roads, a 143 percent increase in highways, and a cent percent saturation in water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which was achieved well ahead of the national target.

Stating that the government declared 2024-25 as the ‘Year of Youth’, Khandu said that the government undertook several welfare initiatives for the younger generation.

“Our youths are talented but need support to excel. The state government has introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Scheme for Scholarship Excellence, ensuring full financial aid for students securing admission to premier institutes like IITs and IIMs,” he said.

The chief minister while referring to the health sector said that the government aims for 100 percent immunisation in the next four years.

He highlighted the success of the Chief Minister Organ Transplant Scheme, under which patients receive up to Rs 10 lakhs for renal transplants.

“We are also planning to expand this to other organ transplants soon,” he said, and added that work on a dedicated cancer hospital at Midpu near here has already begun to provide affordable healthcare.

The chief minister announced plans to extend connectivity to all unconnected villages and invest over Rs 11 lakh crores in the hydropower sector, ensuring the state’s self-reliance.

Additionally, the government will roll out ‘Cabinet Aap Ki Dwar’ in every district to bring governance closer to the people, assess challenges, and bridge developmental gaps.

Members across party lines supported the motion, which was later adopted through voice vote.

Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung raised the status of the Arunachal Pradesh Electronic Media Advertisement Policy, 2020. He questioned the information & broadcasting minister why the policy is yet to be implemented in toto despite the government’s gazette notification.

Responding to Tatung’s query, IPR Minister Nyato Dukam said that the electronic media advertisement policy would be reviewed and implemented in toto within a period of six months.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that all the administrative infrastructure of the NEFA times should be replaced with new ones in phases, responding to Longding-Pumao MLA Thangwang Wangham on the absence of a proper circle office and staff accommodation in Pumao circle.

Khandu said, “As per government notification dated 31 August, 2006, the deputy commissioners are entrusted to write a report to the government on the deteriorating infrastructure of DC offices, or for any new infrastructure.” He suggested to the MLA that the Longding DC should write a complaint, so that further action can be taken up.

Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu lauded all the government initiatives for the development of women, such as construction of pink toilets, among other things.

Saying that “awareness is the first step of change,” Lhamu added that it is necessary for women to be aware of all the developmental initiatives of the government.

She also thanked the state government for including the late Jambey Tashi Memorial Tug of War Championship as a calendar event.

Koloriang MLA Pani Taram and Longding-Pumao MLA Thangwang Wangham, along with other MLAs participated in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address.

Earlier, during the morning session, Tezu MLA Dr Mohesh Chai and Tali MLA Jikke Tako had moved the motion of thanks to the governor’s address.

The discussion on the budget will take place on 12March (Wednesday), on the final day of the fourth session of the eighth Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (PTI)

Quotes of the day

# Honourable members, bohut khushi ki baat hamare liye ki aaj samay seh pehle Question Hour hogaya: Speaker Tesam Pongte

# Humko vote nahin dia hoga, lekin hum chahte hain vikas hum kare: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering while raising concern with personnel minister and district administration department

# Eastern zone, western zone meh simit karna hain lekin woh paper meh hi hai: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, responding to MLA Ninong Ering

# Aaj main sulo saal (16) hogaya Assembly meh aate hue, yeh 16 years ka journey meh kafi utar charao dekha hu, kabhi akelapan dekha hu aur kabhi sarkar ke sath hasi majak bhi dekha hu: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso

# Main Dorjee Khandu saab ka barabar toh nahi magar main uska acha dost hua karta tha: MLA Techi Kaso

# Kabhi kabhi anpar likhai ka baat nikalta hai toh main duk bahut hota hu, aur kabhi kabhi duk bhi nahi, kabhi college gaya nahi, toh dukh karke kia karega: MLA Techi Kaso