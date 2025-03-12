GoAP to seek time from HC for framing rules under APFRA

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that the state government will file a plea in the high court (HC), seeking an extension of time for the framing of rules for the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

Responding to concerns raised by several MLAs on the floor of the Assembly regarding the APFRA, he said that the government would seek an extension from the court, so that wider consultation is done on it. The Gauhati High Court in September 2024 gave the state government six months to frame rules under the APFRA.

“A committee to frame the rules will be formed, comprising members of various religious groups. We will request the high court for extension, as it will take a lot of time to get inputs from everyone,” said the CM.

He said also that the government will not take any steps in a hurry while framing the rules. “After everyone is satisfied, then only we will go ahead and notify. The government will work within the ambit of the Indian Constitution and keeping in mind Article 25, which guarantees freedom of religion,” said Khandu.

Further, he said that if people are not satisfied with the steps of the government regarding the APFRA, they can knock on the door of the court and challenge it. The CM also urged everyone to maintain calm.

“Misunderstanding and miscommunication should not take place due to religion,” he added.

APFRA implementation will create mistrust: Tatung

Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung warned that if APFRA is implemented, Arunachal Pradesh will change forever, and mistrust among citizens will grow.

While taking part in a discussion on a motion of thanks to the governor’s address, Tatung called upon the state government not to implement a law that divides people on religious lines.

“When the rest of the country was facing religious tension, we remained an island of peace. But this APFRA is threatening to divide us along religious lines. So many governments have come and gone, but why suddenly now is there a need for it? We don’t need a law which divides us,” he said.

Tatung said also that development and peace would be hurt if the government pushes the Act.

“We are making progress in every field, ably led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. But all the effort will go in vain if religious tension rises and peace is eroded,” Tatung added.

Further, he said that every tribal citizen of the state is indigenous, irrespective of the faith they follow. “We are clan-based people, and religion comes second to us. Therefore, I believe no religion can divide us. We need to appreciate each other’s religious diversities,” said Tatung.

He urged the CM to preserve Arunachal as a peaceful state. Tatung said also that the Indigenous Affairs Department has been created for the preservation of indigenous cultures, languages, festivals, and indigenous faiths, and several places of religious worship of indigenous faiths have been constructed under it, and therefore, there is no need for APFRA in the state.

Ending his speech with the slogan of “Jai India, Jai Arunachal, and Jai Constitution,” he urged everyone to “ponder on what kind of Arunachal we will pass onto the next generation.”

Bordumsa MLA Nikh Kamin also spoke on the APFRA, and said that “all Christian faiths in the state are in a fearful state of mind.”

“Before Christianity, we practiced head-hunting and violence. Now we profess love and peace,” he said, and requested for continuing disbursing aid for Christians.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso lauded the developmental activities undertaken by the Pema Khandu-led government, and said that the current government would “stand for the Christian community of the state,” while reminding the CM of the commitment and assurances he has given to the Christians on many occasions.