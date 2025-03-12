Training prog for lab technicians of TCL region

KHONSA, 11 Mar: A comprehensive training programme on ‘Laboratory Equipment, Processes, and Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)’ was conducted for laboratory technicians from Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts here in Tirap district on Monday.

The training, held at the general hospital with 36 laboratory technicians from the three districts, was part of phase-wise training being imparted by the Medical Education Directorate (T&R), Naharlagun.

The training was led by experienced resource persons, including M. Borah from Dibrugarh, P Siva Kishore from Tripura, and Ananda Kumar from Naharlagun.

During the training, HLL DRM N Gumsar Sorum provided an overview of the training’s purpose.

The training covered five crucial sessions: laboratory safety and biosafety, quality control and quality assurance, laboratory equipment and instrumentation, laboratory testing, procedures and evaluation, and feedback.

The event was attended also by state nodal officer for training Dr Bombei Tayeng. (DIPRO)