Poultry birds distributed

KANUBARI, 11 Mar: Scientists from the ICAR AP Centre in Basar (Leparada) and the Longding KVK Longding distributed Vanaraja poultry birds among farmers in Kanubari circle in Longding district during a diagnostic field visit on Tuesday.

The team visited different farms and inspected the housing, feeding, and biosafety measures, besides the overall weight gain of birds, and suggested various measures to keep the poultry safe.

ICAR Basar veterinary extension senior scientist Dr Doni Jini suggested maintaining a flock ratio of 1:10 male to female, deworming, and following vaccination schedule.

KVK plant protection scientist Dr Deep Narayan Mishra spoke on mushroom cultivation and offered suggestions on spawning practices.

Asham Boham suggested feeding the poultry birds “indigenous food” and taught the farmers how to spot early signs of disease in poultry.