3 burglars arrested

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: Three burglars were arrested from different locations for their involvement in multiple theft and burglary cases in the capital region, police said.

The arrested have been identified as Lokap Bagang (35), from Chayangtajo in East Kameng district, Nikhil Barman (24), from Cooch Behar, West Bengal, and Tayu Taku (23), from Michawa in East Kameng district, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said in a release.

They were arrested by a team of the Naharlagun police under the command of Naharlagun Police Station OC Inspector K Dev, along with SI Vivek Linggi, ASI T Moya, ASI T Mosi and Constable T Tokur, under the supervision of SDPO Rishi Longdo.

Bagang was arrested in connection with Naharlagun police station Case No 35/25, u/s 305(a) BNS. He was involved in thefts at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, targeting sick patients and stealing their money while they were in deep sleep during early morning hours, Gambo said.

Barman was arrested in connection with Naharlagun police station Case No 31/25, u/s 331(1)/331(3)/3(5) BNS. He was engaged in daytime burglary and entered homes with the intent to assault occupants using a lethal weapon. A weapon was recovered from his possession, the SP said.

Taku, a habitual offender, was arrested in connection with Naharlagun police station Case No 29/25, u/s 305(a)/331(4) BNS. He was wanted in multiple cases of motor vehicle theft, burglary, and housebreaking in Naharlagun. His modus operandi involved scouting for unattended houses, breaking doors, and committing theft during night hours, Gambo said.

Further investigation is underway.

The SP urged citizens not to purchase second-hand items, such as cars, bikes, mobile phones, televisions, gas cylinders, local ornaments, and other valuables without proper verification of their authenticity, as they could be stolen property. Receiving stolen property is also a punishable offence under the law, he said.