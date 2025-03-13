DBC conducts seminar on startups

JOLLANG, 12 Mar: The commerce department of Don Bosco College (DBC) organized its 13th departmental seminar on the theme ‘Government Initiatives for Promoting Startups in Arunachal Pradesh: Implementation and Challenges’ at the college auditorium here on Wednesday.

Dr. Akepi Linggi, deputy director of planning and investment, speaking as the resource person, outlined government policies for startups during the seminar. He also urged B.Com students to enhance their knowledge to meet the emerging demands of commerce students in various establishments.

DBC principal Dr. (Fr.) Jose George commended the department for choosing such a relevant topic for the seminar and encouraged students to actively participate in similar seminars in the future.

Head of the commerce department, Jasmine Kimsing, seminar coordinator Dr. Tenzing N. Drangtzidar, and co-coordinator Dr. Ravi Mihu also spoke.