Workshop on regional planning & dev organized

DOIMUKH, 12 Mar: The geography department of Government College here on Tuesday organised a workshop on ‘Fundamentals of Regional Planning and Development.”

The event aimed to help the IVth and VIth semester Geography students of the college to gain a deep understanding of various facets of regional planning.

Professor Sailajananda Saikia, Dean of Faculty of Environmental Sciences at Rajiv Gandhi University, shared his expertise and wisdom, covering a wide range of topics, such as the nature, scope, approaches, methods, analytical techniques of regional planning, theories and models of regional development, current status and impact of regional disparities in India, and some of the key government’s initiatives to address regional disparities.

The workshop enabled the attendees to bridge their gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application of regional planning, enhancing their understanding of regional planning’s critical role in fostering balanced and sustainable development across a geographic region.

Principal Dr. Taw Azu also addressed the students and encouraged them to learn as much as possible from the workshop.

The organizing team included associate professors Dr. Anil Kumar, Liyo Nyodu, Tok Dominic and Dipak Sharma.