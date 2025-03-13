Six-day Arunachal Adventure Tourism Conclave ends

ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: The six-day Arunachal Adventure Tourism Conclave 2024-25, hosted by Aborcountry Travels & Expeditions in collaboration with Arunachal Tourism and the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), concluded at the DK Convention Centre here on Wednesday. The event brought together industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders under the theme ‘Setting the Stage for Adventure Tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.’

A key highlight of the conclave was an intensive four-day training on wilderness first aid and CPR, conducted by Akshay Shah and Vipul Vashishta from the HANIFL Centre, Mussoorie.

Discussions centered on trekking, mountaineering, river rafting, and eco-tourism, along with government initiatives to boost

infrastructure and promote adventure tourism were also held.

The conclave also featured technical sessions led by prominent industry leaders, including NIMAS director Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal, ATOAI secretary Ronny Gulati, ATOAI member Shekhar Babu, ATOAI treasurer Nirat Bhatt, and ATOAI chapter chairman Oken Tayeng.

Addressing the inaugural session, Col. Jamwal highlighted the state’s potential for white-water rafting, kayaking, trekking and paragliding, while Gulati outlined strategies to position Arunachal in the global adventure tourism market through digital marketing and industry expansion.

ATOAI member Shekhar Babu spoke on skill development, risk mitigation and accreditation, stressing the importance of safety standards and technology-driven campaigns to attract international tourists.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by tourism director Manjunath R, SP (SIT) Jummar Basar, and OSD to the education minister P. N. Thongchi.

Speaking at the event, Manjunath reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to developing Arunachal as a leading adventure tourism destination by collaborating with experts and involving local youth in the sector.

Event director and ATOAI member Bengia Mrinal expressed optimism about the future, stating that the training provided during the conclave had equipped local youth with essential skills, paving the way for an increase in professional tour operators and travel agencies in the state.

The conclave saw the participation of 53 registered adventure tourism stakeholders from across Arunachal and neighboring regions, engaging in discussions aimed at professionalizing the industry and positioning the state as a globally recognized adventure tourism hub.