Ensure accuracy, ethical standards in journalism

The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) Gender Council, in collaboration with the Arunachal Press Club (APC), marked International Women’s Day with a sensitization program focused on the protection of women and child rights.

The program aimed to raise awareness about the legal protections for women and children and the importance of responsible reporting.

In today’s rush to break news, newsrooms often pay little attention to details or the truth. Many newsrooms, which are often no more than Facebook pages or YouTube channels, seem to have no time to pause and reflect. The rush to publish often comes at the cost of responsible journalism. Traditional media, like newspapers, still maintain some semblance of responsibility, but consumers are increasingly impatient and demand immediate news, often without waiting for full details. In this race to be first, the onus is on journalists not only to deliver news quickly but to ensure it is well-researched and presented in its purest, ethical form.

Such events underscore the responsibility of reporters and the rights of women and children, as there are legalities to be considered in reporting. It is the job of a reporter to deliver the news as quickly as possible, but with accuracy. Reporting on children’s issues, for instance, can be particularly challenging as it can be emotionally exhausting. Sometimes, anger can influence the course and outcome of a report, and while this is natural, it should never lead to distortion of the facts. Journalism is about facts, not the feelings of the reporters, regardless of the format.

A good reporter will continuously upskill with time, but the fundamental rules remain the same: stick to ethics while relentlessly pursuing the truth. Therefore, events like these serve as reminders and provide a valuable opportunity to learn about sensible, in-depth, and sharp reporting. The APUWJ, which has been growing in both numbers and its efforts to uphold ethical guidelines in responsible reporting, has made a strong start by offering training for those willing to learn more. Reporting in Arunachal can often be tricky due to its unique societal setup, and such training is essential for ensuring accuracy and ethical standards.