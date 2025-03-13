International Women’s Day celebrated

NAMSAI, 12 Mar: The SBI Gram Seva Program, implemented by Anma Integrated Development Association, celebrated the International Women’s Day at Piyong in Namsai district.

Fifty women, representing the five adopted villages -Adi Ningroo, Ningroo Charali, Nampong, Piyong Singpho and Piyong Khamti-joined the celebration.

Agriculture development officer Nang Tripani Manlong and Dr. Shivita Manchekhun spoke on pivotal roles women play in agriculture and healthcare. They also highlighted several government initiatives designed to support women.

The Gram Panchayat chairperson of Adi Ningroo village emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment and acknowledged the remarkable achievements of women in various fields. She encouraged greater female participation in community development initiatives.

The celebration served as a source of inspiration for the women of the five villages, reinforcing their role in fostering a progressive society.