‘North penalising south!’

TN Delimitation Row

By Insaf

Tamil Nadu sees itself not only taking on the ‘north’ but leading the ‘south’. Chief Minister M K Stalin has now waged an all-out war against Centre’s delimitation exercise in the south, expected next year. Already there’s an ongoing language tug-of-war with TN saying a big no to NEP and three-language formula and the NEET entrance exam. On Wednesday last, Stalin called an all-party meet on delimitation and was encouraged that barring BJP, all others, 123 attended. A six-point resolution was unanimously passed, with clear message that States should not be punished for their success in family planning, education and health and that the 1971-based delimitation framework must be extended for another 30 years.

This, as many have feared that rise in population in the northern states will increase their seats in Parliament, enhancing their political clout nationally. In contrast, the southern states will have lesser representation. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured their seats in Parliament would not be reduced due to the exercise, Stalin is far from convinced. ‘Make more babies’ he tells his people in the State and to all southern States please join the protest. In fact, the meeting resolved to establish a Joint Action Committee with representatives from Tamil Nadu’s political parties and extended an invitation to like-minded parties across India. It’s more than just building ground sentiment in favour of his DMK for Assembly polls in 2026.

Eventful Maha Assembly

It’s been an eventful week in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly session. A row over Marathi language, suspension of SP MLA in Assembly and a minister finally quitting! Following RSS leader Suresh Bhayyaji Joshi’s remarks at a function, ‘Mumbai doesn’t have one single language… there’s no requirement for people coming to Mumbai to learn Marathi,” the Opposition got its chance to hit out at the Mahayuti government and demanded its stand. Predictably, Chief Minister Fadnavis assured: ‘We respect other languages. But there’s no compromise on Marathi as every person living in Maharashtra should know and learn it.’ Not as simple and certainly not settled. Anyhow, the ruling benches got their turn to hit out and targeted SP Maharashtra chief and MLA Abu Asim Azmi for praising Mughal emperor Aurungzeb. He was suspended for the remainder of the Budget Session as his remarks were an affront to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and dishonored the House. Lastly, NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde finally resigned over Beed sarpanch murder case. Leaked photos showed alleged torture inflicted on the sarpanch and his close associate was linked to the murder. More action in the offing?

BSP’s Future?

Will Uttar Pradesh see the end of Mayawati and her Bahujan Samaj Party by 2027 Assembly election? The answer may well turn out be in the affirmative following her expelling Akash Anand, her nephew and so-called political heir from the party at a meeting in Lucknow early this week. Not only was Anand shown the door, but Behenji said she would never name anyone as her successor! While some would see it as her having made some plans, others would say it was the end of the road. BSP is already known as BJP’s “B” and she hasn’t taken any steps these past elections to revive the party’s voter base. Indeed, Mayawati is struggling to remain relevant and appears to have been already overtaken by Dalit youth icon Chandrasekhar Azad and his Azad Samaj Party (ASP). This general election, BSP failed to win a single seat and vote share dropping to a dismal 2.3%, compared to 3.7% in 2019. In last Assembly polls, BSP won just one seat! Plus, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav has added to the dent in vote share with his ‘Pichda, Dalit and Minority’ pitch. Uncertainty lingers for BSP. Will Mayawati hit the streets, address rallies and public meetings or will she give her nephew one more chance?

Manipur Amnesty Over

The deadline, March 6, for voluntarily surrendering looted and illegally held weapons is over in Manipur, under President’s rule since 13 February. In the two-week period as announced, people handed over 1,000 arms along with ammunition to the security forces. Of surrendered arms, over 760 were from the Valley districts while rest were from hill districts and Jiribam. The deadline to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held arms was extended as people sought additional time. More so, as the administration had assured people that no punitive action would be taken against those who surrendered their weapons within this period. It assured, it’s ‘the last opportunity for everyone concerned to contribute to peace, communal harmony, future of our youth, and security of our society.’ The big question, however, is how soon will the ‘amnesty window’ help Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to restore normalcy. Recall, at least 250 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless since ethnic violence began between valley-based Meitei community and Kukis in the hills. Surrender of weapons doesn’t ensure security, which the people are yearning for!

Anxiety in Arunachal

Anti-conversion law has now triggered unrest in Arunachal Pradesh. On Thursday last, thousands of people under the banner of Arunachal Christian Forum held a peaceful protest near Itanagar against implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1978. Though it was passed by Assembly and received President’s assent way back in 1978, the law wasn’t being implemented since past four decades! It was only in September last that Itanagar Bench of Guwahati High Court ordered government to frame rules for it within six months, following a petition. Now there is nagging anxiety among the two lakh Christians in the state, as they fear it would curtail their freedom of religion. The government, however, assures that as the law can’t be repealed and court orders must be obeyed, it will hold “consultative meetings with all religious leaders and other stakeholders” over framing of the rules for the Act. Fingers must be kept crossed that the government keeps its assurance. More so, as Christian population has increased from 0.79% in 1971 Census to 30.26% in 2011 Census; 13% people follow Buddhism and there’s a huge share who follow indigenous faith such as Donyi Polo, who incidentally are holding marches seeking implementation of the law. A watch needs to be kept as it could impact other N-E states. Remember, a stitch in time saves nine! — INFA