Establishment of IIT falls under purview of Central govt

ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh Education minister Passang Dorjee Sona on Wednesday stated that the establishment of reputed institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) falls under the purview of the central government, not the state.

Replying to a half-an-hour discussion in the assembly by senior BJP member Wanglin Lowangdong on setting up an IIT and a medical college in Tirap district, the minister explained that if the state government submits a request, the Centre would form a committee to conduct a feasibility study and determine its viability.

“The committee constituted by the Centre will assess potential locations based on necessary requirements. The state has no role in site selection,” Sona clarified.

Addressing Lowang-dong’s concerns about the lack of higher and technical education institutes in the state, particularly in Tirap, the minister said that an existing National Institute of Technology (NIT) is operational near the state capital.

Additionally, he said, two new engineering colleges, one at Toru in Papum Pare district and another at Tezu in Lohit, are nearing completion with infrastructure already in place.

Lowangdong, while initiating the discussion, emphasised that an IIT in Tirap would bridge the technological gap, generate employment opportunities, and promote industrial growth.

“Inadequate healthcare and education facilities have contributed to Tirap’s backwardness. Establishing an IIT and a medical college in the district would aid in the development of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) region while improving the quality of life,” the MLA said.

He also stated that due to the absence of multi-specialty medical facilities, residents are compelled to seek treatment outside the state, incurring high expenses.

Responding to the MLA’s appeal for a medical college, Health and Family Welfare minister Biyuram Wahge explained that several criteria must be met, including a NoC from the medical council and at least 200 acres of land.

However, Wahge assured that the government would explore possibilities for the establishment of a medical college in the district, adding that after the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun, near here, another medical college is being developed at Namsai district under a public-private partnership. (PTI)