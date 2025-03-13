National IP Yatra organised in Tawang to empower MSMEs on Intellectual Property Rights

TAWANG, 12 Mar: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), with the support of the Ministry of MSME, organized the National IP Yatra in Tawang to raise awareness about Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), including trademarks, patents, copyrights and Geographical Indications (GI), and to encourage MSMEs to protect and commercialize their innovations.

Ishantor Sobhapandit, regional director of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) North East Region, highlighted ICC’s commitment to strengthening IP awareness, particularly through the Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre in Guwahati. This centre assists MSMEs in filing for IP rights and securing reimbursements.

Emphasizing the significance of GI rights, he cited the Yak from Arunachal Pradesh as a notable GI-registered product, showcasing

the rich cultural and economic value of indigenous resources.

Jai Veer, assistant controller of patents and designs, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, gave a presentation on trademarks, copyrights, patents, and design rights.

Dr. Suneeta Betgeri, deputy controller of patents and designs, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, provided a detailed presentation on trademarks, copyrights, design patents, and their implications for MSMEs.

Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang emphasized the importance of intellectual property rights for economic development in Northeast India. He presented examples of well-known brands that have successfully leveraged IP rights to establish market dominance, highlighting how businesses can benefit from trademark, patent, and GI protection to enhance brand value and prevent infringement. His address underscored the need for entrepreneurs, artisans, and MSMEs to embrace IPR as a crucial business asset.

NABARD district development manager Talung Taloh spoke about the bank’s role in supporting GI filings, encouraging stakeholders to leverage these protections for regional economic growth.

Deputy director of industry, Tawang, Tsering Drema also spoke.

The National IP Yatra witnessed participation from sectoral manufacturers, government officials, MSME representatives, entrepreneurs, media personnel, and industry experts, all contributing to a vibrant discussion on the role of IP in fostering innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable growth.

The ICC has set up an Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre in Guwahati to assist MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and Self-Help Groups in filing for trademarks, patents, copyrights, and GI registrations. (DIPRO)