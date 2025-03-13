RGU holds national conference on sustainable agriculture practices

RONO HILLS, 12 Mar: The Rajiv Gandhi University’s Agricultural Engineering and the Horticulture departments jointly organized a two-day national conference on ‘agriculture, environment, and sustainable development’ on 10 and 11 March.

Experts, researchers and academicians from across the country participated in the seminar and deliberated on crucial topics concerning sustainable agricultural practices, environmental conservation and technological advancements.

The event featured expert talks on modern agricultural technologies, environmental conservation, and sustainability practices.

Rajiv Gandhi University vice-chancellor prof. S.K Nayak spoke on India’s agricultural history, citing the PL-480 scheme (1966) and the Green Revolution, while emphasizing the importance of organic and local food production in today’s economy.

RGU registrar Dr. N.T Rikam highlighted the challenges faced by Arunachal Pradesh’s agricultural sector, calling for modernization and industrial support.

Dean Dr. Sandeep Janghu, advocated integrated approach to enhance food security and support farmers.

Notable speakers included Dr. Rajendra Machavaram from IIT Kharagpur, Dr. Krishna Narayan Dewangan from NERIST, Dr. Sumpam Tangjang from RGU, Dr. Krishna Chowlu from Botanical Survey of India and Dr. Arjun Paul from Acharya Narendra Deva University, Ayodhya. Their sessions provided valuable insights into emerging agricultural trends and climate-resilient practices.

Dr. Machavaram delivered a compelling talk on “Smart Farming: AI-Powered Solutions for Sustainable Food Production.” He emphasized how Artificial Intelligence can revolutionize farming and promote sustainability.

Dr. Chowlu presented his research on “Diversity in the Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh,” emphasizing the need for conservation.

Dr. Hemen Sarma from Bodoland University discussed “Biochar and Nanobiochar: Sustainable and Green Materials for Remediating Emerging Contaminants in Soil and Water.”

Prof. Dewangan spoke on “Ergonomics and Artificial Intelligence for Future-Ready Agriculture,” focusing on technology to improve farming efficiency.

Dr. Soumya Ranjan Purohit from Tezpur University shared insights into “Sustainable Food Systems” and minimizing agriculture’s ecological footprint.

The second day of the conference focused on cutting-edge innovations in agriculture, rural development and climate crisis solutions.

Prof. Thaneswer Patel from NERIST conducted a session on “AI and IoT in Agriculture: Digital Twins and Smart Systems for a Sustainable Future,” while Dr. Paul spoke on the “Role of Biochar in Sustainability of Agriculture and Environment.”

Prof. Tangjang highlighted how sustainable agricultural practices can enhance rural development.

Prof. Dwijen Sharma from NEHU, Meghalaya provided a social science perspective on sustainability and the climate crisis, advocating for a holistic approach.

The participants also engaged in oral and poster presentations on climate-smart agriculture and environmental remediation. These sessions facilitated knowledge exchange among researchers, students, and industry professionals.

The conference served as a vital platform for addressing contemporary challenges and fostering research, innovation, and collaboration for a greener future. The discussions and networking opportunities underscored the need for sustainable policies, advanced technological integration, and collective action in achieving long-term environmental and agricultural resilience.

The conference was led by Dr. Arindam Barman as the convener and Dr. NRNV Gowripathi Rao as the organizing secretary.

More than 100 experts, researchers and academicians from across the country joined the conference in offline and online modes.