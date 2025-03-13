FIR after DC signature is forged

Staff Reporter

KOLORIANG, 12 Mar: In an unprecedented development, Kurung Kumey deputy commissioner Vishaka Yadav, lodged a complaint on Monday against an unknown person for forging her signature on two sanction order copies of Rs. 10 lakh each, namely AR & MO under the Sangram division. The projects in question include SH maintenance of the road from PWD road to Patuk ADC headquarters and SH drainage system from the PWD road to Patuk ADC headquarters.

Drawing the attention of the police authorities, DC Kurung Kumey stated that the forgery of a signature belonging to the deputy commissioner is not only a criminal act but also a direct assault on the integrity of the financial system.

“This incident has the potential to severely compromise public trust and the functioning of government financial processes. The individuals behind this act of fraud must be held accountable, as the repercussions of such offenses can lead to significant financial instability, undermining the governance of public funds and the security of government transactions,” DC Yadav reiterated, urging the police to take immediate action.

Yadav also officially informed the secretary of planning about the development. Police sources in Koloriang have confirmed the filing of the FIR and added that the alleged accused has been identified and will be arrested soon.