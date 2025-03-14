Food & beverage trg commences at E&K’s restaurant

ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: A batch of trainees is undergoing an ‘on-the-job’ food and beverage training at E&K’s restaurant here, being organised by the Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) Department since Wednesday.

The SDE Department has collaborated with the Honda India Foundation and Visan Foundation to impart high-quality training in the hospitality sector “with assurance of jobs to trainees,” the department informed in a release.

“The E&K’s Group, a renowned restaurant chain, was roped in to provide a five-day hands-on and on-the-job training to the first batch of 30 trainees, comprising 25 girls and five boys, who are currently undergoing training in food & beverage service sector,” it said.

Ten trainees from the first batch will train for five days with E&Ks restaurant “and learn the real-life scenario involving the intricacies of the food and beverage sector working,” it said, adding that the training programme will focus on several key areas, including menu knowledge, cuisine specialities, handling bills, food safety and hygiene, customer service, and managing back areas.

“By working with a well-established restaurant, the participants will gain valuable insights into industry standards and best practices, including enhancing employability and career prospects for the trainee youth from Arunachal Pradesh,” the department said.

SDE Commissioner Saugat Biswas informed that, “in tune with the Chief Minister’s Vikshit Arunachal, the SDE Department’s vision is collaborating with leading industry leaders like Honda India Foundation, Toyota, Tata, L&T, Holiday Inn, etc, to ensure skilling the youths of Arunachal Pradesh with guarantee of jobs at the same time.

“We are approaching industry leaders in Arunachal Pradesh in the hospitality sector to impart our youths with practical skills that is needed to survive in the industry, in addition to the theory and practical training being imparted by our carefully selected training partners,” the commissioner said.

The first batch will complete their training by end of March, after which the department will start with fresh batches in the same trade, the release added.