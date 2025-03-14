DEO emphasises role of pol parties in strengthening democracy

TAWANG, 13 Mar: Tawang District Election Officer (DEO) Kanki Darang on Thursday emphasised the crucial role of political parties in strengthening democracy.

Addressing a meeting with presidents and representatives of various political parties here, the DEO said that “active political engagement helps the administration identify and address issues at the grassroots level.” He also sought suggestions from political parties regarding polling booth upgradation and other election-related matters, urging them to report any concerns about the electoral roll updation process promptly, rather than waiting until the last minute.

Lungla ERO Tashi Dhondup dwelt on the benefits of home voting system introduced in this election. He said that the initiative has enabled many senior citizens and bedridden individuals to exercise their right to vote from their homes. He urged political parties to spread awareness about this facility and assist eligible voters in applying for it well in advance.

The meeting was attended by Tawang ERO Tsering Choden, district BJP president Lhundup Choisang, district NPP president Phurpa Lama, district AAP representative Lobsang Gyatso, and INC party representative RN Gengla.

During the open house discussion, the political parties’ representatives raised queries and shared suggestions to further strengthen the electoral process. Their inputs were acknowledged, and the DEO assured them of necessary actions in coordination with the Election Commission.

Earlier, the Tawang ERO informed that such meetings at the ERO, DEO, and CEO levels will be conducted regularly to ensure smooth electoral operations. (DIPRO)