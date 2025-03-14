NE priceless gem of our culture: Shah

NEW DELHI, 13 Mar: “The Northeast is a priceless gem of our culture,” union Home Minister Amit Shah said at the valedictory function of the Northeast Youth Parliament, which concluded here on Thursday.

The three-day youth parliament was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), in collaboration with the Student’s Experience in Interstate Living (SEIL).

“The Northeast region is not only unique in diversity, but also its cultural heritage, traditions and beliefs are an integral part of our nationality,” Shah said.

“Over the past decade, we have made concrete efforts to bring the Northeast into the mainstream of national development. Today, peace and stability have been established in the Northeast, resulting in a 70% reduction in insurgency, a decline in martyrdom of security forces, and 89% decrease in civilians’ death rate,” he added.

Shah said that, compared to 2014-15, there has been a 153% increase in budgetary allocation for the northeastern states in 2024-25, “reflecting our commitment to the development of this region.

“The government is committed to strengthening the peace, development, and unity of the Northeast, and in the coming years, this will be further reinforced,” he said.

The youth parliament witnessed the participation of 170 representatives from 95 student organisations from the seven states of the Northeast.

Furthermore, 50 representatives from the ABVP’S northeastern branches and 50 representatives from various Northeast student organisations based out of Delhi marked their presence.

The event saw the participation of prominent student unions, including the All Ollo Students’ Union, All Mishmi Students’ Union, All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union, All Meyor Students’ Union, All Idu-Mishmi Students’ Union, All Sherdukpen Students’ Union, All Tutsa Students’ Union (Changlang & Tirap), All Sartang Students’ Union, Puroik Students’ Union, Aka Hrusso Students’ Union, Memba Students’ Union, Adi Students’ Union, and representatives of Nyishi, Wancho, Galo, Monpa and other CBOs from across the Northeast.

During the youth parliament, students expressed their views on education, health, connectivity, tourism, environment, businesses, entrepreneurship, drug issues, border security and other crucial issues.

ABVP national general secretary Dr Virendra Solanki said: “The ABVP has always played an active role in the security, cultural unity and overall development of Northeast Bharat. Whether it is the issue of illegal infiltration from Bangladesh in Assam or initiative of awakening national consciousness through ‘Shaheed Jyoti Yatra’, the ABVP has shown determination on every front.”

“Under the SEIL, efforts have been made to strongly connect the Northeast with the national mainstream. This Northeast youth parliament is not just limited to dialogues but also a step to ensure student participation in policymaking, under which the decisions are taken and demands are conveyed to the government,” he said.