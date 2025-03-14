Govt, RGU sign MoU for research on CM’s flagship schemes

RONO HILLS, 13 Mar: The Finance, Planning, and Investment (FPI) Department signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Thursday to foster academic research and consultancy aimed at the socioeconomic transformation of the state.

Under this collaboration, RGU will conduct an evaluation study on seven of the chief minister’s flagship schemes: the Mukhya Mantri Nasha Mukti Yojana, Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Rogi Kalyan Kosh, Chief Minister Health Emergency Life Protection Services, Chief Minister Yuva Kaushal Yojana, Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme, and Jan Sunwai programme/Sarkar Aapke Dwar/Seva Aapke Dwar, focusing on their implementation, impact and areas for improvement.

The MoU was signed by Planning and Investment Secretary RK Sharma and RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam.

Sharma informed that the state government has allocated the required amount to support the initiative, “as per the budget estimate submitted to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh,” and expressed hope that the collaboration would “provide key insights into governance, service delivery, and policy impact assessment.”

Dr Rikam emphasised on “the importance of this research in shaping evidence-based policymaking and enhancing the effectiveness of state welfare programmes.”

RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung said thatthis MoU “marks a significant step towards strengthening the research ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh while ensuring that government schemes achieve their intended outcomes efficiently and transparently.”