EKSWCO seeks revival of Kameng River Festival

ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: A delegation of the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO), led by its chairperson Raya Flago Taniang, called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his office here on Thursday to discuss developmental priorities for East Kameng district, with strong emphasis on reviving the Kameng River Festival (KRF).

The delegation was accompanied by Home Minister Mama Natung, Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi, and Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang.

During the meeting, the EKSWCO submitted a two-point memorandum to the chief minister, urging support for the revival of the KRF and establishment of a rehabilitation centre in the district.

The KRF, a celebrated event showcasing the district’s rich cultural heritage, biodiversity, and tourism potential, has been dormant for years, and EKSWCO highlighted its significance for fostering community pride and driving economic growth.

The proposed rehabilitation centre would support the district’s youths through counselling, skill development, and social reintegration services.

The CM responded positively, assuring the delegation of his support and forwarding the proposals to the relevant authorities for swift action.

Khandu praised the EKSWCO’s dedication to the district’s progress, particularly its efforts in promoting community development and cultural preservation. He also sought updates on the organisation’s ongoing initiatives.