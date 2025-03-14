Initiate strict action against those involved in minor’s assault: WWO

ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: The Women Welfare Organisation (WWO) has urged the East Kameng superintendent of police to direct the officer-in-charge of Seppa police station to investigate and take strict action against the individuals involved in the assault on a minor girl on Tari bridge over the Kameng river there.

In a representation to the East Kameng SP on Thursday, the WWO stated that a distressing event occurred on the Tari bridge on 12 March, when a group of three boys mercilessly slapped a minor girl in broad daylight. The assault was captured on video and the footage has since been circulated widely across various social media platforms.

“We are deeply disturbed upon seeing this video. It not only highlights an appalling act of violence but also conveys a harmful and negative message to society, especially regarding the safety and respect of women and minors in public spaces,” the organisation said, and demanded that those involved in the incident be charged under appropriate sections of the law.