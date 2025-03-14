Man arrested for forging DC’s signature

ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: The Kurung Kumey police on Wednesday arrested an individual, identified as Bengia Mangkum (31), in connection with forging the signature of Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Vishaka Yadav.

Mangkum had forged the DC’s signature at a printing press in Itanagar. He was arrested by the Kurung Kumey police from Papu Nallah, and is currently in police custody.

A case [u/s 336(3)/338 BNS] has been registered against the offender, who had prepared nine sanction orders, worth Rs 90 lakhs, using the forged signature of the DC.

The DC had on Monday lodged a complaint against Mangkum for forging her signature on two sanction order copies of Rs 10 lakhs each. The projects in question include maintenance of the road from the PWD road to Patuk ADC headquarters, and drainage system from the PWD road to Patuk ADC headquarters.