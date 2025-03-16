GoAP improving quality of edn: Sona

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 15 Mar: Education minister P.D Sona on Saturday said that the state government is working to improve the quality of education in the state.

The state government functionaries are working hard to develop mechanisms to improve elementary education, Sona said, addressing the inaugural function of 9th annual conference of the Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) at JN College here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Sona said that the state government is planning to stimulate the teaching-learning process after the implementation of the New Education Policy.

Saying that “mere political will is not enough to improve the education system,” the minister sought active involvement of the educationists, researchers and other stakeholders for making the education system more effective.

He also urged the people to develop a sense of responsibility towards public properties, including educational institutions.

Adviser to Education Minister Mutchu Mithi said that the demands placed by the APCTA are under consideration of the government.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering urged the education minister to take steps to provide infrastructure, keeping in mind the ever-increasing enrollment in colleges and universities in the state.

Former higher & technical education director Dr. Joram Begi urged the government to take care of the teachers, saying that “they are the main stakeholders in the education department.”

Speaking on the topic ‘Higher education in Arunachal Pradesh: Retrospect and prospects’, Dr. Begi said that he has taken an initiative to conduct an “education conference” to discuss the latest policies and other important issues.

APCTA president Dani Kacha and its general secretary Tadam Ruti placed a three-point demand to the minister to expedite the recruitment of additional college teacher; promote eligible college teachers (assistant professors) to professor as per the UGC norms; and increase the age bar of superannuation of college teachers.

Higher and technical education director Milorai Modi, JN College principal Dr. Tasi Taloh, and APCTA organising chairman Agin Taboh were also present.