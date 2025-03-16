3 missing minor girls rescued, reunited with parents

NAHARLAGUN, 15 Mar: The Papu Hills police rescued three minor girls – aged 14-15 – who had gone missing from Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, and reunited them with their parents.

The girls had boarded a train, intending to reach Tinsukia, but inadvertently arrived at the Naharlagun railway station on 12 March.

Upon discovery, they were medically examined and provided shelter at the Oju Shelter Home, Naharlagun. With the assistance of the Duliajan police, their parents were traced and the girls were handed over to their parents at the Papu Hills police station on 14 March.

“This swift action by the Papu Hills police ensured the protection of the minors, preventing potential exploitation and safeguarding their wellbeing,” Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo stated in a release.