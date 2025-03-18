Dr Kuru Dindi selected as assistant prof at IITB

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: Dr Kuru Dindi, a native of Ziro valley in Lower Subansiri district, has been selected as an assistant professor at the Centre for Technology Alternatives in Rural Areas of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB), Maharashtra.

With it, she has become part of a select few Arunachalis who are working in prestigious IITs. The IITB is considered to be one of the country’s top-ranked IITs.

Before getting selected for the IITB, she worked in the non-communicable disease division of the union Health & Family Welfare Ministry. She also worked with the National AIDS Control Organisation in the past. Dr Dindi did her primary schooling in Shillong and completed her secondary and higher secondary schooling from various schools in Arunachal Pradesh. Later she completed her bachelor’s degree in homoeopathic medicine and surgery from the Nehru Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital, University of Delhi, and her master’s in health administration from the School of Health System Studies (SHSS), Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). She holds a PhD in public health from SHSS, TISS.

Dr Kuru Dindi is a public health professional with extensive experience in health systems research and policy implementation. Her doctoral research focused on cancer care access, examining barriers to care, patient-provider dynamics, and mapping patient journeys for underserved populations in Northeast India.

Talking to this daily, Dr Dindi urged youths, in particular young girls, to dream for success and work hard to achieve it. “One should have faith in their aspirations. We should have a dream and if we work on it sincerely, surely it becomes a reality,” she said.

Further, Dr Dindi shared that she is committed to promoting equitable healthcare access, ensuring that health services are inclusive and accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic status.

Dr Dindi has publications in peer-reviewed, indexed journals such as the Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention and the International Journal of Health Planning and Management, among others. She is the daughter of the state’s first fighter pilot, late Kuru Hasang.