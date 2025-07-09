ArSRLM organizes Udyam Panjikaran Mela in Ziro, Mechukha

HAPOLI, 8 Jul: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) organized an Udyami Panjikaran Mela here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday to promote self-employment and rural enterprise.

The fair witnessed enthusiastic participation of hundreds of rural entrepreneurs, self-help groups (SHG) members, and budding local business owners.

Through on-spot registration, awareness sessions, and documentation support, the event aimed to bring informal businesses into the formal economy by facilitating

udyami panjikaran (registration), which provides recognition, access to government schemes, credit facilities, and market linkages.

As many as 85 enterprises were registered on the day.

ADC Himani Meena, who inaugurated the event, said: “There were times when we used to hear only big names in the business industry, but today times have changed and we witness the success stories of small enterprises and SHGs also.”

Illustrating the success stories of ‘Kudumbashree’ of Kerala and ‘Looms of Ladakh’ of Ladakh, she encouraged NGOs towards standardizing and branding of their products for enhancing demand and marketability of their products. The ADC also urged the NGOs to use technology and eMarketing or digital marketing platforms for forward marketing linkages.

She also informed that two VDVKCs have been established with small-scale food processing units in Hong-Hari and Ziro-I villages through the ArSRLM.

Tax & Excise Superintendent Takhe Rinyo Nani, who is also the general secretary of the Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ), commended the ArSRLM Ziro for its initiative. She informed the SHGs that her organization runs an AWAZ emporium in Ziro, and offered to sell their homemade products.

The ArSRLM organized an Udyami Panjikaran Melain Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district also, where 270 SHG members participated and 35 local products were showcased by SHGs.

Tato-Mechukha Block Mission Manager Minam Panggeng highlighted the significance of the event and its alignment with the goals of rural empowerment and economic development.

BCLH NF Kesang Cheren Gaya provided detailed insights into the objectives and processes of the Udyami Panjikaran Mela, and encouraged SHG members to formalize their businesses and scale up their operations.

During the event, SHG members set up stalls, exhibiting a diverse range of local products, and collectively earned Rs 79,400.

Mechukha ADC Tana Yaho encouraged the women present, urging them to bring quality products.

ITBP Deputy Commandant Dharmendra Kumar, Horticulture Development Officer Dusu Nado, MO Dr Akar Koje, Veterinary Officer Dr Jumter Tali, among others, were present. (With DIPRO input)