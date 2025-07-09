APCC supports CoSAAP’s demand for pension justice

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has expressed its full support to the longstanding demand of the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) for pension justice, particularly its two key demands – the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), and timely disbursement of pensionary benefits.

In a press statement, APCC president Bosiram Siram stated that the party strongly supports the CoSAAP’s demand for scrapping of the new pension scheme (NPS) and

reinstatement of the OPS for all state government employees.

He said that the NPS does not ensure a fixed pension due to its market-linked nature, creating uncertainty and insecurity among retiring employees.

“The Congress party believes in a guaranteed, defined-benefit pension system that ensures economic dignity to all employees after retirement,” Siram said.

He urged the government to establish a streamlined and time-bound mechanism for disbursing retirement benefits, such as gratuity, leave encashment, GPF, and monthly pensions.

“Delays, red tape, and poor grievance redressal continue to cause distress to retirees. This must be corrected immediately,” he said.

Siram called upon the state government to engage in a meaningful dialogue with the CoSAAP and address its demand with seriousness and urgency.

Describing the employees as the backbone of the state’s administration, Siram urged the government to stop ignoring their voices and work towards a compassionate, inclusive and just pension policy.

“The Congress party has always stood for the rights of employees, workers, and pensioners,” Siram said, reaffirming the party’s commitment to restoring the OPS as committed in the 2024 national manifesto, if it comes to power.

“Government employees are the foundation of the state’s administrative machinery and deserve to be heard, respected, and treated with dignity,” Siram said.

He said that the protest by the CoSAAP is not just a reflection of growing unrest among employees, but also a clear indictment of the BJP-led state government’s apathy, arrogance, and administrative failure.

“The party recognizes the valuable contributions of lakhs of government servants who dedicate their lives in the service of the people and the state. It is the duty of any responsible government to ensure that these employees receive a dignified and secure retirement,” the statement added.