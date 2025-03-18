Take responsibility of conserving wildlife: DCM

PASIGHAT, 17 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged every section of the society to take the responsibility of conserving wildlife.

Attending the Unying A:ran Spring Carnival at Gi:di Notko here in East Siang district on Monday, Mein said that the festival (Unying A:ran) was known as a hunting festival so far, “but now the Adi community has realised the bad effects of rampant hunting and has come together to celebrate the festival with the motto to spread the message of ‘no hunting’.”

He added that this year’s Unying A:ran is not just a cultural celebration but a call to action for wildlife protection and environmental conservation.

“Protecting our biodiversity is not only a duty but a responsibility we owe to our future generations,” he said, and called upon every section of the society to commit to not hunt but preserve the environment for future generations.

“We must bring back the lost fauna and flora of the state to attract tourists and rejuvenate the forests to make this beautiful state of ours a home for all kinds of birds, animals and fishes,” Mein said.

He lauded the festival celebration committee for their call to celebrate this year’s festival with a message to prohibit rampant killing and hunting of wild animals and birds, and to protect and conserve the natural habitats and the rich flora and fauna of the state.

He said that “it is the call of the day and everyone must take a pledge to stop rampant hunting and killing of wild animals and birds.”

Education Minister PD Sona also lauded the celebration committee for its call to protect and preserve wild animals.

He said that “the society as a whole must come together and respond to this call to protect our mother nature and the rich flora and fauna.”

“We must not only stop hunting but also stop consuming wild meat, so that nobody hunts it anymore,” Sona said.

Other highlights of the festival were unveiling of the Na:nyi Me:té portrait and ritual Taku-Tabat and a mesmerising mega Yakjong dance and Tapu dance,symbolising unity and cultural pride.

In the evening, the dignitaries witnessed a drama directed by the member of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, Delong Padung, with a message to stop hunting and a call for the preservation of flora and fauna.

The Festival was attended also by MP Tapir Gao and a host of MLAs, state BJP president Kaling Moyong, North East Zone Cultural Centre Director Prashanna Gogoi, and Nagaland-based National Trust for Art Culture & Heritage convener Sentila Tsukjem Yanger, among others.

Earlier, Mein inaugurated the newly constructed school auditorium and football stadium of the Independent Golden Jubilee Govt Higher Secondary School (IGJGHS) here in East Siang district.

The state-of-the-art facilities, developed under the IGJGHS School Heritage Redevelopment initiative of the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd, reaffirm the government’s commitment to foster holistic development of the students. (DCM’s PR Cell)