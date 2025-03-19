Child rights commission submits key recommendations to govt to support CwSNs

ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), led by its Chairperson Ratan Anya submitted its observations and recommendations to Health Minister Biyuram Wahge during an interactive meeting at the civil secretariat here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the commission highlighted the health status of children with special needs (CwSN), drug abuse and sexual offences against children in the state. The commission gave a detailed presentation, emphasising the urgent need of developmental paediatricians and child development centres in the state for holistic development of the CwSNs.

The commission recommended conducting in-depth research and survey on the status of CwSNs in the state by the Health Department. It also proposed to extend health insurance under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) to the CwSNs for availing life-supporting therapies, which would provide relief to the their families.

Further, the commission called for framing guidelines for operation and monitoring of therapy centres for CwSNs.

In addition, the commission recommended complete digitalisation and monitoring of sale of Schedule H, H1 and X drugs in all pharmacies across the state and establishment of children-specific de-addiction centres in the state.

Adviser to Health Minister, Dr Mohesh Chai, Health & Family Welfare Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain, Health & Family Welfare Secretary Ira Singhal, and senior officers of the Health Department attended the meeting.

The commission’s members Niri Chongrowju, Honluk Lukham, Miti Libang, Taba Champa Riba and Member Secretary Khoda Rakhi accompanied Anya during the visit.