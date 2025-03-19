NERIST develops flood warning system

NIRJULI, 18 Mar: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here has developed an advanced real-time flood warning system for Mizoram.

This system is designed to provide timely audiovisual alerts to help authorities and residents take preventive measures to reduce the impact of floods. The system has been developed by the agricultural engineering department of the NERIST, which is actively working in the fields of hydrological and hydrodynamic modelling, flood mapping and monitoring, remote sensing and GIS, climate change, and water resource management.

The newly developed flood warning system integrates hydrological models with machine learning techniques to generate alerts based on real-time hydrological data from upstream gauges. It provides both long-term and short-term warnings through a combination of visual and audio alerts. This project was specifically developed for the Irrigation and Water Resources Department of Mizoram as a consultancy work.

To introduce and train officials on the newly developed system, the NERIST conducted a workshop for delegates from the Mizoram Irrigation and Water Resources Department. Practicing engineers from the Water Resources Department of Arunachal Pradesh also attended the training and received hands-on training on how to develop such a system.

The workshop began with NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S explaining the importance of such state-of-the-art technology driven systems in saving lives.

NERIST Agricultural Engineering HoD Prof Aditi Bhadra highlighted the significance of flood warning systems in disaster management. This was followed by a detailed presentation on the project by Prof Arnab Bandyopadhyay, who was the chief consultant to the Mizoram I&RD, and led the development of the warning system.

The workshop was divided into two segments: a theoretical session and a hands-on training session. Experts in the field guided the participants through these sessions. The hands-on session allowed participants to interact with the system and understand its practical applications. Attendees were given live demonstrations on how to interpret the alerts and use the system effectively for flood risk mitigation.

The workshop witnessed participation from various stakeholders, including 11 officials from the Mizoram Irrigation and Water Resources Department, and three engineers from the Arunachal Water Resources Department.

“This newly developed system is expected to enhance flood preparedness in Mizoram. By integrating scientific advancements with practical disaster management solutions, the NERIST aims to support government agencies and communities in mitigating the devastating effects of disastrous events,” the institute stated in a release.