Mithun Mela organised in Dem village

[ Indu Chukhu ]

DEM, 18 Mar: A ‘Mithun Mela-cum-injection programme’ was organised in Dem village in Deed circle of Keyi Panyor district on Tuesday by the Arunachal Mithun and Yak Conservation Mission (AMYCM) of the Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development (AHV&DD) Department, in collaboration with Hissar (Haryana)-based National Research Centre on Equines, Karnal (Haryana)-based NBAGR, and Medziphema (Nagaland)-based NRC on Mithun.

A total of 105 mithuns were brought to the fair, where chips were implanted in them. Ear-tagging of mithuns was also done to keep track of and identify the mithuns.

“Technology injection is being used to create awareness and develop a sense of belongingness. The Mithun Mela and technology injection is a common knowledge-sharing platform between farmers, and between farmers and veterinarians,” informed AMYCM Mission Director Dr Taba Heli.

During the event, AHV&DD Secretary Hage Tari released a roadmap document on the mithun conservation policy. “Through this policy, conservation activities of mithuns in Arunachal Pradesh will be done,” he said.

He said that the main aim of conducting the Mithun Mela was to “create awareness among the mithun farmers about improved technologies and sharing of knowledge from scientists to farmers and vice versa.”

Mithun fodder stalls showcased locally available plants that have been identified as fodder for mithuns and yak, while experts generated awareness on diseases such as foot and mouth disease and blood quarter disease.

Mithun Mela was introduced in the state by Dr Heli in 2009 in Mani village in Doimukh circle of Papum Pare district. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India established the celebration of Mithun Day on 1 September, 2023.

Arunachal has about 90% of the total mithun population in the country. According to the 2019 livestock census, the mithun population across four northeastern states – Arunachal, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram – has increased by 30%, and between 2012 and 2019 their number reached 3,90,000.

The population of mithuns in Arunachal hasincreased by 40%, whereas the population of the mithuns in Nagaland and Manipur has declined.

Former anchal samiti member Nyelam Richo submitted a memorandum to the AHV&DD secretary, seeking creation of a veterinary dispensary in Deed and posting of a veterinary doctor in the area.

In order to motivate mithun farmers, a Mr Mithun Keyi Panyor competition was organised. It was won by mithun farmer Likha Tath’s mithun.

Mithun owner Tash Solam’s mithun received the prize as the Mrs Mithun Keyi Panyor, while Toko Tupa’s mithun won the Miss Heifer Keyi Panyor competition.

The Mr Young Mithun (Bull) title was won by Licha Tapa’s mithun, while the best male mithun calf competition was won by Likha Takar’s mithun calf. Licha Teni’s mithun won the best female mithun calfcompetition.

The event was attended also by Keyi Panyor ZPC Likha Sangchore, NRC on Equine Head Dr Nitin Virmoni, and AHV&DD Director Dr Danjen Longri, among others.

All the mithun farmers were provided with rain coats and salt.