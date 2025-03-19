APCTA urges govt to implement Arunachal Pradesh Higher Education Service Rules

PASIGHAT, 18 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers Association (APCTA) has urged the state government to approve and implement the Arunachal Pradesh Higher Education Service Rules and enhance the retirement age from 60 years to 65 years as per the UGC guidelines.

A memorandum in this regard was submitted to Education Minister PD Sona by APCTA general secretary Dr Tadam Ruti during the just concluded 9th general conference of the association in Pasighat in East Siang district.

Stating that absence of proper service rules affects governance, the APCTA said it has submitted a draft service rule for systematic recruitment, promotion, and superannuation policies.

It also urged the government to grant professorship to eligible associate professors.

“In line with UGC Regulation, 2018, many states have facilitated promotions from associate professor to professor, but college teachers in Arunachal Pradesh remain deprived of this opportunity,” the APCTA said.

It expressed confidence that addressing these long-pending matters would significantly improve the higher education system in the state.

The conference focused on various challenges faced by college teachers and the higher education sector in Arunachal.