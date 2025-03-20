1894 Mirem Batum Lingkang War Memorial inaugural

DyCM honours unsung heroes

MARIYANG, 19 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday inaugurated the 1894 Mirem Batum Lingkang War Memorial here at Adi Pasi in Upper Siang district. The memorial was constructed by the local community using their self-contributions as a tribute to the valor of the Adi warriors of Pasi village, who in 1893-94, defended their homeland against a British punitive expedition during the 3rd Anglo-Abor War. Using guerrilla warfare strategies and stone barricades, they repelled the colonial forces, preserving their sovereignty and leaving behind a legacy of resilience.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy CM Mein termed the day a historic occasion and a proud moment to remember and honour the forefathers and unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect the land from colonial rule. He said this war memorial will always remind people of the sacrifices made by “our forefathers, etching the involvement of our people in the history of the freedom movement.” He added that it is a proud and emotional moment for everyone.

He lauded the members of the community for constructing the war memorial from their own contributions while honoring their forefathers, citing it as an inspiration for other communities. “Such a gesture will surely bring solace to the soul of the forefathers, because of whom we hold our heads high and are recognized as participants in India’s freedom struggle,” he added.

Further, the DCM highlighted the deep connection between the land and its people, emphasizing that the indigenous wisdom of Arunachal’s ancestors enabled them to thrive in harmony with nature. He called for a balanced approach to development, ensuring that economic growth does not come at the cost of environmental degradation.

“It is our collective responsibility to uphold this legacy. True progress is measured not just by infrastructure and industry, but by how well we preserve our forests, rivers and biodiversity. Sustainable development ensures that future generations inherit a land as vibrant as our ancestors left for us,” he said.

Deputy CM Mein urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to take pride in their heritage, ensuring that traditional knowledge, languages, and customs are preserved for future generations. “Our festivals, rituals, and traditions are more than just celebrations; they define who we are. Just as our ancestors defended their homeland with unwavering courage, we must safeguard our cultural identity and natural resources with the same dedication. Our past gives us strength, and our unity ensures our future,” Mein added.

Mein further highlighted the importance of the Upper Siang Multipurpose Project over the Siang River and the threat posed by the 60,000 MW dam to be constructed by China over the Yarlung Tsangpo River. He called upon the people to rethink and introspect about the positive impact and significance of the proposed Upper Siang Multipurpose Project and come forward to the government for discussion with a positive mindset.

He also expressed his gratitude to MLA Geku-Mariyang AC, Oni Panyang, Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum, and the people of Adi Pasi for their dedication to preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s rich history and ecological balance.

The inauguration was also attended by RD minister Ojing Tasing, president Adi Baane Kebang Tadum Libang, secretary general ABK Vijay Taram, ZPC, DC, SP Upper Siang, along with distinguished dignitaries, local leaders and community members.