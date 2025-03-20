First ever mithun churpi produced by farmer from Arunachal

[ Gandhi Darang ]

ITANAGAR, Mar 19: The world’s first Mithun Churpi has successfully been produced by progressive mithun farmer Tadang Tamut of Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmers’ Federation in Siang district.

This innovative product was developed in collaboration with National Research Centre for Mithun (NRCM) in Medziphema, Nagaland. The Mithun Churpi was showcased at the recently held Mithun Mela-cum-Technology Injection Program held at Dem Village in Keyi Panyor district, marking a significant milestone in mithun-based entrepreneurship and technology transfer.

Churpi, also known as “Durkha” or “Himalayan chewing gum,” is a traditional, hard cheese made from yak or cow milk. Churpi is also known as “chogo” or “chugo. It is popular in the Himalayan regions of Nepal, Bhutan, Sikkim, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. It is also used as a natural alternative to chewing gum.

Churpi is a naturally fermented milk product, often made from the milk of yaks or chauris (a cross between a male yak and a female cow).

There are two main types-a soft variety made from cow milk and a hard variety made from yak milk.

Churpi is known for its hard, chewy texture and can be chewed for extended periods, similar to a rock-hard bubble gum that softens with time and saliva.