Against polygamy

The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), one of the few organizations persistently opposing polygamy, has issued a statement strongly condemning the recent remarks made by a female Zilla Parishad Chairperson, who blamed the first wife for polygamy during an event celebrating International Women’s Day. The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has also released a statement against the leader for her “uneducated and illogical” views.

When it comes to social evils like polygamy and women’s rights, such distortions of facts and justifications for social evils cannot be tolerated, even when they come from a responsible public officeholder. Women across the state have taken to the streets in protest against this social evil, which not only tears families apart but also harms society as a whole. Many families struggle to cope with the breakdown of their homes, often turning to psychotropic substances and other forms of addiction. The fallout from this social evil has not been properly studied, but a careful assessment of the immediate neighborhoods alone tells a story about the devastating impact of polygamy on our homes and society.

Data from the National Family Health Survey, conducted in 2019-20, showed that the highest prevalence of polygynous marriages was in the northeastern states with significant tribal populations. Forty districts with the highest rates of polygyny were dominated by areas with large tribal populations. Such revealing data demonstrates that a significant number of families are affected by it.

A patriarchal society, which is governed by customary rules, often does not prioritize women’s rights. Over time, everything must change. Older practices that are no longer relevant, even if popular, should not be carried forward by the younger generation. For this to happen, there must be a collective effort.