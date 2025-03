Capital Complex thrashes West Kameng 8-0 in Tadar Tang Football

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: Capital Complex beat West Kameng 8-0 in a Zone 4 of match of the 20th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament (SLFT) at Tawang on Wednesday.

East Kameng and Bichom also won their respective matches against Pakke Kessang and Tawang.

East Kameng beat Pakke Kessang 5-3, while Bichom secured a 3-1 win over host Tawang.

Results of other matches:

Zone 1 (Namsai): Anjaw beat Tirap 3-2, Changlang beat Dibang Valley 3-0, Lower Dibang Valley beat Namsai 2-1.

Zone 2 (Nari): Lower Siang drew 1-1 with East Siang, Upper Siang beat Shi Yomi 2-0, Siang beat Leparada 3-1.

Zone 3 (Daporijo): Keyi Panyor beat Kamle 1-0, Kurung Kumey defeated Lower Subansiri 1-0, Kra Daadi beat Upper Subansiri 4-0.