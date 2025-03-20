AISU seeks APFRA implementation

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The Arunachal Indigenous Students’ Union (AISU) in a memorandum to the Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday requested for early implementation of Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA) 1978.

In its memorandum the union said “the Act was enacted to protect the religious and cultural identity of indigenous communities and to prevent any form of coercion in religious conversions. Guwahati High Court has also given a ruling for framing the Rules within 6 months.

However, the continued delay in its implementation raises concerns among the people, as it undermines the legislative intent and the aspirations of the public.”

The union further said that the CM’s reported statement in Legislative Assembly regarding the possible plead for extension of the Court order, has caused discontent among the people.

The union urged the government to stand firm in implementing the Act without further delay.

The AISU also strongly protests the “statement for extension of time period to frame rules on AFRA 1978.”