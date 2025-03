ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The employees of Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries expressed profound grief and sorrow over the premature death of former Audit & Pension Director Yaling Megu who passed away on March 18.

In a condolence meeting on Wednesday, Arunachal Pradesh finance & accounts service officers and others observed one minute silence and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul in heavenly abode. They also conveyed deep sense of condolence to the bereaved family.