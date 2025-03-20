Kirat Biotech partner with Siang-based FPC for sustainable medicinal & aromatic plant cultivation

PANGIN, 19 Mar: Kirat Biotech Private Limited and Koje Jangoo MAP Farmer Producer Company (FPC) based in Siang district on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the cultivation, processing and marketing of medicinal and aromatic plants in Arunachal Pradesh.

This partnership aims to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural communities while conserving and developing medicinal plant species endemic to the region.

Under this agreement, FPC members will allocate suitable land

for the cultivation of selected medicinal and aromatic plants, adhering to organic farming methods that promote biodiversity conservation.

The collaboration is exclusive to medicinal plants, aromatic plants and spices. Kirat Biotech has committed to a complete buyback arrangement, ensuring the purchase of all produce at prevailing market rates with guaranteed support pricing.

Kirat Biotech will provide technical assistance by facilitating the procurement of planting materials and training, and managing essential documentation and permits required for cultivation and sale.

Speaking on the partnership, co-founder and director Kirat Biotech, Pramila Choudhury said that the partnership represents a significant step towards sustainable agriculture and rural development in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We are committed to empowering local farmers and promoting the cultivation of high-quality medicinal plants,” Choudhury said.

“This collaboration will provide our members with a stable market for their produce and encourage the adoption of organic farming practices, benefiting both our communities and the environment,” Koje Jangoo MAP FPC managing director Yasan Darang, said.