MLA emphasizes importance of responsible journalism

PASIGHAT, 19 Mar: Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang has emphasized the importance of responsible journalism that keeps the public informed and strengthens democratic values.

The MLA said this after inaugurating ‘Siang Today,’ a dedicated media house based in Pasighat here on Wednesday amidst the presence of East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, SP Pankaj Lamba and various HoDs.

The MLA highlighted the crucial role of media in society and expressed hope that the new generation of youth with their skills and knowledge will enrich the growth of media in the state.

Founder of Siang Today, Maman Siram and her team stated that the media house is committed to providing credible and timely news with a focus on local issues and regional development. (DIPRO)