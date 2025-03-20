Workshop on bamboo & its potential for livelihood improvement commences at NERIST

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: A two-day workshop on bamboo and its potential for livelihood improvement commenced at North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli on Wednesday.

NERIST director prof. Narendranath S, spoke on the importance of bamboo and its products and urged the youth to come forward and contribute to the development of bamboo sector in the north eastern region.

Dr. L.R Bhuyan, a retired scientist from State Forest Research Institute here, delivered a talk on propagation and cultivation of bamboo.

Earlier, coordinator of the workshop prof P.R Gajurel highlighted the aim, objectives and importance of the workshop.

Altogether, 75 participants, including students and faculties from NERIST and Assam’s North Lakhimpur College, have registered for the workshop.

During the workshop, the participants will be introduced to ecological and economic significance of bamboo, its cultivation, processing, and value addition.

There will also be a field visit to Van Vigyan Kendra, Chessa on the second day of the workshop, where hands-on training on bamboo propagation and management will be imparted to the participants.

The workshop is being organized by NERIST’s forestry department in collaboration with State Bamboo Mission, Department of Environment, Forest and Climatic Change.