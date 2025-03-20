Kurung Kumey SAC meet

KOLORIANG, 19 Mar: Attending the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Kurung Kumey district’s scientific advisory committee (SAC) meeting here on Monday, the deputy commissioner Vishakha Yadav emphasized on need-based training and field demonstrations for the farmers. She also interacted with progressive farmers and the HoDs.

The state nodal officer (SNO) of KVKs of Arunachal Pradesh Nyekam Debia Tara, who also attended the meeting spoke about the action points to be taken up by the KVK scientists and appreciated the activities of KVK in the state. Dr. Nagung Camder Tok, senior scientist & head, (SSH) KVK Chomi presented the overview of the micro-agro climatic situation and major paradigm shift in the farming system of Kurung Kumey which is linked with farmers. He also made a detailed presentation of the progressive works of 2024-25 and annual action plan for the year 2025-26. Capacity development and other extension activities etc. were also shared. During the technical session, the subject matter specialists (SMSs) presented their respective annual reports of 2024-25.

The meeting was attended among others by Barbie Taggu, nodal officer (NO) KVKs of the agriculture department, Dr. Bagish Kumar, scientist (SS) from ICAR-ATARI-Zone VI, Guwahati, Suresh Kumar, assistant commandant ITBP, HoD agriculture department and progressive farmers of the district.