Awareness camp on Vishwakarma scheme

HAYULIANG, 19 Mar: The Anjaw District Industries Center (DIC), in collaboration with the district administration, organized an awareness-cum-artisan application registration camp for PM Vishwakarma scheme at the general ground here on Monday.

Anjaw additional deputy commissioner Julity Mihu, speaking on the occasion, emphasized the importance of the PM Vishwakarma scheme and its potential to uplift artisans.

He also highlighted the vital role of corporators in the Itanagar Capital Region, where a large number of artisans reside, in promoting the scheme and fostering entrepreneurial growth.

Anjaw ZPC Soblem Pul and Hayuliang ZPM Anjoy Ama, speaking on the occasion, underscored the scheme’s focus on product enhancement, market integration, and facilitating bank loan processing.

Anjaw SP Rike Kamsi also spoke on the occasion.

DIC representative EO B.M Kumar and representatives from State Level Project Monitoring unit Rohit Sahu and Juna Dada answered to the various queries related to eligibility criteria, loans, training, and certification processes during the programme. They also stressed the importance of completing pending verification stages to ensure artisans can access skill development programs and financial assistance.

Earlier, the camp was inaugurated by WCD minister Dasanglu Pul.

More than five GPCs from the Hayuliang area, along with 60 artisans, participated in the camp.

Industries commissioner Saugat Biswas along with industries secretary Bullo Mamu is actively overseeing the implementation of the PM Vishwakarma scheme in the state. (DIPRO)