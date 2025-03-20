Skill development training for fish farmers

ROING, 19 Mar: A skill development training programme on modern methods of freshwater aquaculture was conducted by the Kolkata Centre of Mumbai-based ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Education (ICAR-CIFE), in collaboration with Lower Dibang Valley Krishi Vigyan Kendra, at its office premises in Balek village on Wednesday.

NABARD DGM N. Milli, attending the programme, urged the fish farmers to adopt scientific fish farming practices to enhance productivity and improve their livelihood.

Kolkata Centre ICAR-CIFE principal scientist Dr. G. H Pailan imparted training to the farmers on composite fish culture, integrated fish farming, low cost farm-made feed formulation and preparation, feed and feeding strategies in aquaculture.

Kolkata Centre ICAR-CIFE scientist Dr. Dilip Kumar Singh delivered a lecture on the importance of live food in the nursery rearing pond, water soil quality management in fish pond and fish health management.

KVK head and senior scientist Dr. Deepanjali Deori spoke on the immense benefit to be gained by fish farmers by adopting skills in fish hatchery operation and improving fish production.

KVK subject matter specialist (fishery science) Jimmy Mize demonstrated the preparation of fish feed and analysis of water quality parameters.

Mize recommended the application of agricultural lime to reclaim the acidic soil and water in fish ponds. He also briefed about various activities and services of KVK for the benefit of farmers.

A total of 40 fish farmers participated in the programme. They also received inputs for fish farming including water testing kits, study materials, and fish feed.