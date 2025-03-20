DC inspects highway works in Kurung Kumey

NAHARLAGUN, 19 Mar: Kurung Kumey deputy commissioner Vishakha Yadav along with a team of officials from NHIDCL on Tuesday inspected the National Highway-713 in Kurung Kumey district to assess the progress of the ongoing road work.

During the visit, the DC directed the NHIDCL to expedite the pace of work for its early completion.

The highway authorities assured that the road construction will be completed by the end of this month.

The project has already experienced delays compared to similar road packages in the state.

The deputy commissioner has been regularly monitoring the progress of road work in the district. (DIPR)