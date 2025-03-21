GoAP inks MoU with CHF for academic research

PASIGHAT, 20 Mar: The Finance, Planning and Investment Department on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district to encourage academic research for policy impact assessment.

Planning and Investment Secretary RK Sharma and CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika signed the MoU on behalf of state government and the CHF, respectively.

Under this partnership, the CHF will conduct an evaluation study of five CM’s flagship schemes, namely, Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana, Atmanirbhar Bhagwani Yojana, Atmanirbhar Plantation Yojana, Atmanirbhar Pashu Palan Yojana, and Atmanirbhar Matsya Palan Yojana.

Sharma in his address said that the state government has allocated the required funds to support the evaluation study. The study would help gain insights into the impact of these Atmanirbhar schemes, Sharma said.

Dr Hazarika in his speech emphasised the importance of academia in fostering evidence-based policymaking.