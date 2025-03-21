Takar advances to semis, 8 Para athletes at KPG-2025

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: Biri Takar from Arunachal Pradesh advanced to the semifinals of the para badminton event in the ongoing 2nd Khelo Para Games (KPG) -2025 in New Delhi on Thursday.

Competing in the MSSL4 category, Takar beat Odisha’s S Maharana 21-11, 21-18, chef de mission Nada Apa informed.

Besides badminton, Arunachal is taking part in athletics and powerlifting, Apa said.

Eight para athletes from Arunachal Pradesh are set to participate in the 2nd edition of the Khelo India Para Games (KIPG)-2025, scheduled to be held from 20 to 27 March in Delhi.

The contingent will compete in three para sports disciplines: para-athletics, para-badminton, and para-powerlifting.

The athletes are Biri Takar (para badminton, men’s SL-4 category); Techi Sonu (para powerlifting, men’s 80kg); Tarh Rade (para powerlifting, men’s 72kg); Techi Datam (para athletics, men’s shot-put F46 category); Mala Cheri (para athletics, women’s 200m & 400m race T46 category); Lokam Angam (para athletics, women’s shot-put F11 category); Kipa Mero (para athletics, women’s javelin F13 category); and Likha Ako (para athletics, women’s javelin F13 category).

The athletes are accompanied by Priya Kumar Metei (athletics coach), Nich Apam (para powerlifting coach), Lokam Yania (escort), Nabam Oya and Tasok Mara as escorts.