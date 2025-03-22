Int’l Day of Forests celebrated at JNC

PASIGHAT, 21 Mar: The botany department of JN College (JNC) here in East Siang district hosted an event to celebrate the International Day of Forests on Friday, emphasising the vital role forests play in sustaining life, and the importance of environmental stewardship.

Speaking on the occasion, JNC Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang highlighted the indispensable contributions of forests in maintaining ecological balance, combating climate change, and supporting biodiversity. He called on the students and faculty members to become active agents of change by promoting green initiatives within the community.

Hari Loyi, coordinator of the programme, said that the event is celebrated every year with enthusiasm and purpose. “This year’s theme, ‘Forests and foods’, highlights the essential connection between forests, food security, and human wellbeing,” he said.

The programme featured a tree-planting drive on the college campus, in which 85 botany students and faculty members participated in planting saplings. Ninety saplings, including an assortment of fruit trees, and ornamental and medicinal trees were planted on the occasion.

Botany HoD Dr Tatum Mibang and senior faculty member Dr Temin Payum spoke about the critical role of forests in sustaining life, contributing to agriculture, and ensuring biodiversity. They emphasised the need to create a balance between human needs and environmental preservation, and urged the attendees to adopt eco-friendly practices.